Aviano Air Base welcomes new ITAF commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Italian air force Maj. Gen. Marco Lant, combat forces commander, salutes a formation during the Italian air force change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 10, 2025. The Combat Forces Command fosters integration between different platforms and supports synergy with the land and maritime armed force components, ensuring maximum Combat Airpower readiness and effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Essence Myricks)