Aviano Air Base welcomes new ITAF commander

The Band of the 1^ Regione Aerea, Milan, pays tribute to the authorities during the Italian air force change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 10, 2025. Col. Giuseppe Gatto, Italian air force incoming base commander, has attended various professional qualification courses such as the Tactical Leaders Program at the Florennes Air Base in Belgium and Operational Tactics Instructor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)