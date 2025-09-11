Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano Air Base welcomes new ITAF commander [Image 6 of 9]

    Aviano Air Base welcomes new ITAF commander

    ITALY

    12.31.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Left, U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, pins the Meritorious Service Medal onto Col. Salvatore La Luce, Italian air force outgoing base commander, during the Italian air force change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 10, 2025. The MSM is a military decoration awarded to those who display outstanding meritorious achievement during their time of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Essence Myricks)

