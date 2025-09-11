Aviano Air Base welcomes new ITAF commander

Left, U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, pins the Meritorious Service Medal onto Col. Salvatore La Luce, Italian air force outgoing base commander, during the Italian air force change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 10, 2025. The MSM is a military decoration awarded to those who display outstanding meritorious achievement during their time of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Essence Myricks)
