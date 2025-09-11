Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aviano Air Base welcomes new ITAF commander [Image 3 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Aviano Air Base welcomes new ITAF commander

    ITALY

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Col. Giuseppe Gatto, Italian air force incoming base commander, gives remarks during the Italian air force change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 10, 2025. Col. Gatto graduated from Naples Federico II University with a degree in political science. (U.S. Air Force photo by Essence Myricks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 07:56
    Photo ID: 9309282
    VIRIN: 250910-F-TO640-1456
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviano Air Base welcomes new ITAF commander [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aviano Air Base welcomes new ITAF commander
    Aviano Air Base welcomes new ITAF commander
    Aviano Air Base welcomes new ITAF commander
    Aviano Air Base welcomes new ITAF commander
    Aviano Air Base welcomes new ITAF commander
    Aviano Air Base welcomes new ITAF commander
    Aviano Air Base welcomes new ITAF commander
    Aviano Air Base welcomes new ITAF commander
    Aviano Air Base welcomes new ITAF commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano AB
    ITAF
    31 FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download