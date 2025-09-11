Aviano Air Base welcomes new ITAF commander

Col. Giuseppe Gatto, Italian air force incoming base commander, gives remarks during the Italian air force change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 10, 2025. Col. Gatto graduated from Naples Federico II University with a degree in political science. (U.S. Air Force photo by Essence Myricks)
|09.09.2025
|09.12.2025 07:56
|9309282
|250910-F-TO640-1456
|8256x5504
|3.7 MB
|IT
|3
|1
