Aviano Air Base welcomes new ITAF commander

Left, Col. Salvatore La Luce, Italian air force outgoing base commander, renders a salute to Col. Giuseppe Gatto, Italian air force incoming base commander, during the Italian air force change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 10, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that publicizes the official transfer of responsibility between two commanding officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)