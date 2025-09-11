Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano Air Base welcomes new ITAF commander

    Aviano Air Base welcomes new ITAF commander

    ITALY

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Left, Col. Salvatore La Luce, Italian air force outgoing base commander, renders a salute to Col. Giuseppe Gatto, Italian air force incoming base commander, during the Italian air force change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 10, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that publicizes the official transfer of responsibility between two commanding officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 07:56
    Photo ID: 9309290
    VIRIN: 250910-F-TO640-1379
    Resolution: 7877x5251
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviano Air Base welcomes new ITAF commander [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

