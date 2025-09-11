Aviano Air Base welcomes new ITAF commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Salvatore La Luce, Italian air force outgoing base commander, gives final remarks during the Italian air force change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 10, 2025. Change of Command ceremonies are essential for preserving military heritage and ensuring a seamless transition of leadership, fostering continuity and stability within the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)