OKINAWA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines and Sailors are recognized for excellence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy HM1 Roy Chan, center, a hospital corpsman with Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, is receives the Senior Sailor of the Year award during the 7th Marine Corps Association Okinawa Professional Dinner at Camp Butler Officers’ Club, Sept. 9, 2025. The event highlights the accomplishments of outstanding Marines and Sailors and provides an opportunity to foster professional growth and camaraderie within the Marine Corps community. Chan is a native of Guam. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diego Garcia)