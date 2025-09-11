OKINAWA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines and Sailors are recognized for excellence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Andrew Hines, a motor transport operations chief with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division and Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, pose for a photo during the 7th Marine Corps Association Okinawa Professional Dinner at Camp Butler Officers’ Club, Sept. 9, 2025. The event highlights the accomplishments of outstanding Marines and Sailors and provides an opportunity to foster professional growth and camaraderie within the Marine Corps community. Hines is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diego Garcia)