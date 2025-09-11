OKINAWA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines and Sailors are recognized for excellence

U.S. Marines with the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band perform during the 7th Marine Corps Association Okinawa Professional Dinner at Camp Butler Officers’ Club, Sept. 9, 2025. The event highlights the accomplishments of outstanding Marines and Sailors and provides an opportunity to foster professional growth and camaraderie within the Marine Corps community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diego Garcia)
|09.10.2025
|09.12.2025 03:30
|9309006
|250910-M-GC823-1043
|4505x3003
|10.44 MB
|OKINAWA, JP
|2
|0
