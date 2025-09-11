Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKINAWA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines and Sailors are recognized for excellence [Image 4 of 12]

    OKINAWA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines and Sailors are recognized for excellence

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Diego Garcia 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, commanding officer of III Marine Expeditionary Force, and Charles Chiarotti, the president and CEO of the Marine Corps Association, stand at attention during the 7th Marine Corps Association Okinawa Professional Dinner at Camp Butler Officers’ Club, Sept. 9, 2025. The event highlights the accomplishments of outstanding Marines and Sailors and provides an opportunity to foster professional growth and camaraderie within the Marine Corps community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diego Garcia)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 03:30
    Photo ID: 9309005
    VIRIN: 250910-M-GC823-1065
    Resolution: 1923x2884
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Awards Ceremony
    Merit
    Marine Corps Association
    MCA Dinner
    Leadership
    Recognition

