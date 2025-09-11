OKINAWA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines and Sailors are recognized for excellence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Adam Trump, center, a combat photographer with 3rd Marine Division, is greeted by Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, during the 7th Marine Corps Association Okinawa Professional Dinner at Camp Butler Officers’ Club, Sept. 9, 2025. The event highlights the accomplishments of outstanding Marines and Sailors and provides an opportunity to foster professional growth and camaraderie within the Marine Corps community. Turner is a native of Maryland and Trump is a native of Oklahoma. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diego Garcia)