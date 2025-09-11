OKINAWA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines and Sailors are recognized for excellence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy HM1 Prince Ohene, center, a hospital corpsman with III Marine Expeditionary Force, receives the Sailor of the Year award during the 7th Marine Corps Association Okinawa Professional Dinner at Camp Butler Officers’ Club, Sept. 9, 2025. The event highlights the accomplishments of outstanding Marines and Sailors and provides an opportunity to foster professional growth and camaraderie within the Marine Corps community. Ohene is a native of Ghana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diego Garcia)