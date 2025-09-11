Airmen practice decontamination to sustain ‘Fight Tonight’ mission at Osan

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Medical Group pose for a photo after completing a chemical decontamination exercise at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2025. Leaders praised the team for how fast they were able to respond and decontaminate patients during the drill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 02:54
|Photo ID:
|9308993
|VIRIN:
|240101-F-TU760-1100
|Resolution:
|5185x3457
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
