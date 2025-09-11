Airmen practice decontamination to sustain ‘Fight Tonight’ mission at Osan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force The 51st Medical Group set up a mobile decontamination site during an exercise at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2025. The portable equipment can operate anywhere with water and electricity, expanding the base’s ability to respond to chemical incidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)