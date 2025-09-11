Airmen practice decontamination to sustain ‘Fight Tonight’ mission at Osan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Medical Group cut away clothing from a training mannequin during a chemical attack response drill at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2025. Removing contaminated clothing is one of the first steps in the decontamination process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)