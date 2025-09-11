Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Medical Group cut away clothing from a training mannequin during a chemical attack response drill at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2025. Removing contaminated clothing is one of the first steps in the decontamination process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 02:54
    Photo ID: 9308990
    VIRIN: 240101-F-TU760-1032
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, Airmen practice decontamination to sustain 'Fight Tonight' mission at Osan [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS

    51st Medical Group
    51st MDG
    Exercise
    Republic of Korea
    Osan Air Base

