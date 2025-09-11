U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Medical Group process a simulated casualty through a decontamination line at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2025. The drill reinforced teamwork and speed in responding to chemical or biological threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
Airmen practice decontamination to sustain ‘Fight Tonight’ mission at Osan
