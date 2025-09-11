Airmen practice decontamination to sustain ‘Fight Tonight’ mission at Osan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Medical Group respond to the first simulated patient through the decontamination line at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2025. The scenario tested their ability to move casualties while working in full protective gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)