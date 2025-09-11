Airmen practice decontamination to sustain ‘Fight Tonight’ mission at Osan

U.S. Air Force U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Medical Group suit up in protective gear during a chemical decontamination exercise at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2025. The training prepared medical teams to respond quickly in hazardous environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
