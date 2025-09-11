Integrated In-processing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman from 11th Air Task Force scans a common access card during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at United States Army Garrison Daegu, Republic of Korea, Aug. 25, 2025. UFS 25 serves as a regular exercise between the ROK and the U.S., ensuring constant preparedness for military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)