    Integrated In-processing [Image 7 of 7]

    Integrated In-processing

    DAEGU AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.25.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman from 11th Air Task Force scans a common access card during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at United States Army Garrison Daegu, Republic of Korea, Aug. 25, 2025. UFS 25 serves as a regular exercise between the ROK and the U.S., ensuring constant preparedness for military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    TAGS

    11 ATF
    11 CABS
    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25
    UFS 25

