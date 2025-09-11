11 ATFs Command Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force wing operations center is available for use by the 11th Air Task Force during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 25, 2025. UFS 25 is a combined, joint, all-domain military training exercise that integrates ground, air, naval, space and cyber and information elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat simulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)