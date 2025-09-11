Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11 ATFs Command Center [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    11 ATFs Command Center

    DAEGU AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.25.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force wing operations center is available for use by the 11th Air Task Force during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 25, 2025. UFS 25 is a combined, joint, all-domain military training exercise that integrates ground, air, naval, space and cyber and information elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat simulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 00:46
    Photo ID: 9308952
    VIRIN: 250825-F-NC038-9301
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 330.86 KB
    Location: DAEGU AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11 ATFs Command Center [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11 ATFs Command Center
    11 ATFs Command Center
    11 ATFs Command Center
    11 ATFs Command Center
    Integrated In-processing
    11 ATFs Command Center
    Integrated In-processing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    11 ATF
    11 CABS
    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25
    UFS 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download