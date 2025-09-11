Integrated In-processing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 11th Air Task Force briefs Airmen from the 51st Fighter Wing on facilities during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 25, 2025. Airmen from both units worked together during this iterative annual exercise that strengthens the security, freedom and stability on the Korean peninsula and across Northeast Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)