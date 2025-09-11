11 ATFs Command Center

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 11th Air Task Force reviews data in the wing operations center during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 25, 2025. UFS 25 challenges participants with realistic threat situations to bolster shared understanding and combined defense capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 00:46
Photo ID:
|9308953
VIRIN:
|250825-F-NC038-1950
Resolution:
|2048x1363
Size:
|326.14 KB
Location:
|DAEGU AIR BASE, KR
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
