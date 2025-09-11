A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 11th Air Task Force reviews a checklist in the wing operations center during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 25, 2025. UFS 25 is a combined, joint, all-domain military training exercise that integrates ground, air, naval, space and cyber and information elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat simulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 00:46
|Photo ID:
|9308951
|VIRIN:
|250825-F-NC038-9552
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|330.63 KB
|Location:
|DAEGU AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11 ATFs Command Center [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.