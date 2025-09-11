11 ATFs Command Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 11th Air Task Force reviews a checklist in the wing operations center during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 25, 2025. UFS 25 is a combined, joint, all-domain military training exercise that integrates ground, air, naval, space and cyber and information elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat simulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)