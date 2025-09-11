11 ATFs Command Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from 11th Air Task Force coordinate and organize in-processing for new arrivals from the 51st Fighter Wing during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 25, 2025. Airmen from both units worked together to generate combat airpower during this iterative annual exercise that strengthens the security, freedom and stability on the Korean peninsula and across Northeast Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)