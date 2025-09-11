VaANG 2025 Bosslift

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chesapeake Fire Department’s Fire Chief Sam Gulisano signs in for registration during the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard’s 2025 Bosslift event Sept. 6 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. The event, organized by the VaANG Military and Family Readiness office and the Virginia Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, recognized civilian supervisors and employers who go above and beyond in supporting VaANG employees and provided a firsthand experience of what their employees do during their military service. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Nilsa Garcia)