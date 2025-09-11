VaANG 2025 Bosslift

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Duane Born, Jefferson Lab public information senior manager, captures photos in the cockpit of a KC-135R Stratotanker during the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard’s 2025 Bosslift incentive flight Sept. 6. The event provided civilian employers with a firsthand experience of what their VaANG employees do during their military service. The event included hands-on military experience, including a flight on a military aircraft, briefings and demonstrations of military training. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Nilsa Garcia)