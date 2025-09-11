Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VaANG 2025 Bosslift [Image 1 of 7]

    VaANG 2025 Bosslift

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nilsa Garcia 

    192nd Wing - Virginia Air National Guard

    Duane Born, Jefferson Lab public information senior manager, captures photos in the cockpit of a KC-135R Stratotanker during the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard’s 2025 Bosslift incentive flight Sept. 6. The event provided civilian employers with a firsthand experience of what their VaANG employees do during their military service. The event included hands-on military experience, including a flight on a military aircraft, briefings and demonstrations of military training. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Nilsa Garcia)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 13:19
    Photo ID: 9307130
    VIRIN: 250906-Z-TZ273-1166
    Resolution: 2568x1712
    Size: 185.07 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    ANG
    JBLE
    VaANG
    192nd Wing
    ESGR
    Boss Lift

