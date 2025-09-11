VaANG 2025 Bosslift

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen and their civilian supervisors and employers pose for a group photo during the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard’s 2025 Bosslift event Sept. 6 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. The event, organized by the VaANG Military and Family Readiness office and the Virginia Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, provided civilian employers with a firsthand experience of what their VaANG employees do during their military service. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Nilsa Garcia)