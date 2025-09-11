VaANG 2025 Bosslift

A 1st Fighter Wing F-22 Raptor aircraft flown by a Virginia Air National Guard pilot is fueled by a KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft, operated by the 121st Air Refueling Wing, Ohio ANG, as part of an incentive flight during the 192nd Wing, VaANG’s 2025 Bosslift Sept. 6 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. The event included hands-on military experience, a base tour, briefings and demonstrations of military training. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Nilsa Garcia)
