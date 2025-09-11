Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VaANG 2025 Bosslift [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VaANG 2025 Bosslift

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nilsa Garcia 

    192nd Wing - Virginia Air National Guard

    A 1st Fighter Wing F-22 Raptor aircraft flown by a Virginia Air National Guard pilot is fueled by a KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft, operated by the 121st Air Refueling Wing, Ohio ANG, as part of an incentive flight during the 192nd Wing, VaANG’s 2025 Bosslift Sept. 6 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. The event included hands-on military experience, a base tour, briefings and demonstrations of military training. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Nilsa Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 13:19
    Photo ID: 9307136
    VIRIN: 250906-Z-TZ273-1175
    Resolution: 2800x1867
    Size: 172.16 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VaANG 2025 Bosslift [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Nilsa Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VaANG 2025 Bosslift
    VaANG 2025 Bosslift
    VaANG 2025 Bosslift
    VaANG 2025 Bosslift
    VaANG 2025 Bosslift
    VaANG 2025 Bosslift
    VaANG 2025 Bosslift

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    JBLE
    VaANG
    192nd Wing
    ESGR
    Boss Lift

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download