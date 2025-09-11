VaANG’s Bosslift event enhances military-civilian partnerships

Photo By Staff Sgt. Nilsa Garcia | Airmen and their civilian supervisors and employers pose for a group photo during the...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Nilsa Garcia | Airmen and their civilian supervisors and employers pose for a group photo during the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard’s 2025 Bosslift event Sept. 6 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. The event, organized by the VaANG Military and Family Readiness office and the Virginia Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, provided civilian employers with a firsthand experience of what their VaANG employees do during their military service. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Nilsa Garcia) see less | View Image Page

Strengthening ties between the military and civilian sectors, the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, hosted the 2025 Bosslift event on Sept. 6 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. Organized by the VaANG Military and Family Readiness office and the Virginia Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, this event provided civilian employers with an opportunity to experience firsthand the training and dedication of their Air National Guard employees.



The 2025 Bosslift, part of the Virginia ESGR outreach, aimed to bridge the gap between civilian workplaces and National Guard responsibilities.



U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Catherine M. Jumper, who was the VaANG commander at the time, delivered the opening remarks. In an interview following the event, she emphasized the crucial role employers play in the success of Guard members.



“As employers, you play a vital but often unsung role in our nation’s defense,” she said. “Your encouragement and flexibility make it possible for our Guard members in the VaANG to wear both uniforms–the one of their military service and the one they wear in your workplaces. They can defend our country, respond to emergencies, and serve our commonwealth because they know their civilian careers are secure and supported.”



During the event, multiple awards were given to employers, including the 2025 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award, the ESGR’s Pro Patria Award, and the ESGR’s Patriot Award.



The Department of Defense’s Freedom Award is the highest recognition the U.S. government grants to employers for supporting their employees in the Guard and Reserve. The Pro Patria Award is given to employers who have received the Above and Beyond Award, a Patriot Award, and have signed a Statement of Support. Both awards were presented to MI Technical Solutions, Inc., a Hampton Roads-based company specializing in global information technology and engineering.



“This outstanding employer has not only earned this award, MI Technical Solutions, Inc. earned this nation’s gratitude,” said ESGR State Chair of Virginia Robert Barnette. “I am truly honored to recognize MI Technical Solutions, Inc. for their unwavering support of our military men and women and their families. Their accomplishments are a vital piece of our national defense and a high standard toward which all employers of Guard and Reserve members should strive.”



The ESGR Patriot Award was presented to individual supervisors and employers who go above and beyond in their role of supporting employees in the Guard and Reserve. Nominated by their VaANG employees for exceptional support, the recipients were recognized for their direct assistance to service members and their families. The Patriot Award highlights leadership, flexibility, and commitment demonstrated through policies, accommodations, and advocacy that enable service members to fulfill their military duties while maintaining civilian careers.



This year’s event featured live military demonstrations by the 192nd Wing Airmen and showcased the VaANG’s capabilities and readiness. Employers and the VaANG employees who nominated them also had the opportunity to fly in a KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft from the 121st Air Refueling Wing, Ohio ANG, to witness air refueling operations of F-22 Raptor aircraft flown by VaANG pilots assigned to the 149th Fighter Squadron. In addition to the flight, employers and guests of the Virginia ESGR were invited to participate in a narrated tour of Langley. Educational briefings about the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act were also provided.



In an interview after the event, Tim Bowden, VaANG M&FR program manager, stated that most civilian employers do not fully understand what their Guard employees go through during drill weekends, annual training, or deployments.



“Bosslift puts them in the cockpit–literally–to see the culmination of what their employees are actually doing,” he said. “When a CEO or supervisor watches an F-22 refuel at 30,000 feet and realizes their ‘weekend warrior’ is helping to execute one of the most complex aerial operations in modern warfare, suddenly those annual training requirements or short-notice deployments don’t seem like an inconvenience. They are actually making investments in our national security. Additionally, the Bosslift provides a once-in-a-lifetime experience above the clouds for most, if not all, of the employers, including those with prior military experience. The event is a win-win for all involved.”



Bowden also emphasized that employers who recognize they are hiring more than just a part-time Airman–someone trained to make critical decisions under pressure and adapt quickly in changing situations–will have the right perspective to fully benefit from this employer-employee relationship.



“What we call ‘military training’ would be called ‘executive leadership development’ if it were offered on a college campus or on TED Talks,” Bowden said. “The Air National Guard commitment isn’t taking anything away from a company’s stated purpose or bottom line; it’s giving them an employee with skills you can’t teach in any corporate training program.”



The Bosslift event showcased Virginia’s appeal as a great place to live, work and play. It created a festive atmosphere while offering civilian employers and military personnel to connect and explore future opportunities. The event’s success was thanks to the dedication of its volunteers.



"The uniformed volunteers of the Virginia Air National Guard were the true unsung heroes of this event, working tirelessly behind the scenes,” Bowden stated.