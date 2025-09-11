Staff Sgt. Travis Miller, 192nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, poses for a photo with his civilian employer, Mark Williams with Koontz Bryant Johnson Williams, during the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard’s 2025 Bosslift event Sept. 6 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. The event, organized by the VaANG Military and Family Readiness office, recognized supervisors and employers who go above and beyond in supporting VaANGe employees. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Nilsa Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 13:19
|Photo ID:
|9307132
|VIRIN:
|250906-Z-TZ273-1103
|Resolution:
|2800x1867
|Size:
|344.29 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VaANG 2025 Bosslift [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Nilsa Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.