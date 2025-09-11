VaANG 2025 Bosslift

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Travis Miller, 192nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, poses for a photo with his civilian employer, Mark Williams with Koontz Bryant Johnson Williams, during the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard’s 2025 Bosslift event Sept. 6 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. The event, organized by the VaANG Military and Family Readiness office, recognized supervisors and employers who go above and beyond in supporting VaANGe employees. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Nilsa Garcia)