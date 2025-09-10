Precision and Power on Display: F-22 Raptor and USSOCOM Para-Commandos at Kaneohe Bay

A member of U.S. Special Operations Command’s (USSOCOM) Para-Commandos prepares to land with the POW-MIA flag during opening ceremonies during the Kaneohe Bay Air Show at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Aug. 10, 2025. The ceremony honored prisoners of war and those missing in action, highlighting the nation’s commitment to remembering their sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
