U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller, U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) public affairs, documents the opening ceremonies at the Kaneohe Bay Air Show, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Aug. 10, 2025. Miller’s role is to capture the USSOCOM Para-Commandos in action and showcase their mission to the public. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 11:56
|Photo ID:
|9306764
|VIRIN:
|250810-F-CC148-3044
|Resolution:
|5406x6758
|Size:
|4.87 MB
|Location:
|KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
This work, Precision and Power on Display: F-22 Raptor and USSOCOM Para-Commandos at Kaneohe Bay [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Lauren Cobin