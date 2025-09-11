Precision and Power on Display: F-22 Raptor and USSOCOM Para-Commandos at Kaneohe Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team salute during the national anthem at the Kaneohe Bay Air Show, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Aug. 10, 2025. The salute honors the nation and reflects the professionalism and dedication of Airmen serving around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)