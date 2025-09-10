Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Precision and Power on Display: F-22 Raptor and USSOCOM Para-Commandos at Kaneohe Bay [Image 7 of 14]

    Precision and Power on Display: F-22 Raptor and USSOCOM Para-Commandos at Kaneohe Bay

    KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller, U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) public affairs, documents the opening ceremonies at the Kaneohe Bay Air Show, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Aug. 10, 2025. Miller’s role is to capture the USSOCOM Para-Commandos in action and showcase their mission to the public. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 11:56
    Photo ID: 9306762
    VIRIN: 250810-F-CC148-2741
    Resolution: 5036x7051
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
    USSOCOM
    USSOCOM Public Affairs
    USSOCOM Para-Commandos
    public affairs

