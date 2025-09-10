Precision and Power on Display: F-22 Raptor and USSOCOM Para-Commandos at Kaneohe Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller, U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) public affairs, documents the opening ceremonies at the Kaneohe Bay Air Show, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Aug. 10, 2025. Miller’s role is to capture the USSOCOM Para-Commandos in action and showcase their mission to the public. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)