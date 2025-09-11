Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Precision and Power on Display: F-22 Raptor and USSOCOM Para-Commandos at Kaneohe Bay [Image 12 of 14]

    Precision and Power on Display: F-22 Raptor and USSOCOM Para-Commandos at Kaneohe Bay

    KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    A member of U.S. Special Operations Command’s (USSOCOM) Para-Commandos displays the United States flag during the national anthem at the Kaneohe Bay Air Show, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Aug. 10, 2025. The display highlights the skill and precision of special operations forces while honoring the nation and the dedication of service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 11:56
    Photo ID: 9306769
    VIRIN: 250810-F-CC148-9628
    Resolution: 3701x2644
    Size: 568.08 KB
    Location: KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Precision and Power on Display: F-22 Raptor and USSOCOM Para-Commandos at Kaneohe Bay [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

