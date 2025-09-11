A member of U.S. Special Operations Command’s (USSOCOM) Para-Commandos displays the United States flag during the national anthem at the Kaneohe Bay Air Show, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Aug. 10, 2025. The display highlights the skill and precision of special operations forces while honoring the nation and the dedication of service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 11:56
|Photo ID:
|9306769
|VIRIN:
|250810-F-CC148-9628
|Resolution:
|3701x2644
|Size:
|568.08 KB
|Location:
|KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Precision and Power on Display: F-22 Raptor and USSOCOM Para-Commandos at Kaneohe Bay [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.