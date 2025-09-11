Precision and Power on Display: F-22 Raptor and USSOCOM Para-Commandos at Kaneohe Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of U.S. Special Operations Command’s (USSOCOM) Para-Commandos displays the United States flag during the national anthem at the Kaneohe Bay Air Show, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Aug. 10, 2025. The display highlights the skill and precision of special operations forces while honoring the nation and the dedication of service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)