Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Anson Acain, Hawaii Army National Guard, renders a silver dollar salute during the commissioning ceremony in the Sgt. Deyson Cariaga Auditorium in Waimanalo, Hawaii, Sept. 9, 2025. The first salute tradition in the Army involves a newly commissioned officer giving a silver dollar to the enlisted service member who renders them their first official salute after their commissioning ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel)