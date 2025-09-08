Officer candidate Benjamin Williams, class speaker for class 056-25, provides remarks during the commissioning ceremony in the Sgt. Deyson Cariaga Auditorium in Waimanalo, Hawaii, Sept. 9, 2025. The Hawaii Army National Guard Officer Candidate School is a physically and mentally challenging course designed to transform civilian professionals into strong, effective, military leaders combining classroom instruction, physical readiness training and hands-on field training exercises which focus on developing leadership, physical fitness, military knowledge and command readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 00:55
|Photo ID:
|9305673
|VIRIN:
|250907-Z-SV327-1112
|Resolution:
|6793x4529
|Size:
|16.17 MB
|Location:
|WAIMANALO, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony [Image 36 of 36], by SSG John Schoebel