Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony

Officer candidate Anson Acain, receives the rank of 2nd Lt. during the commissioning ceremony in the Sgt. Deyson Cariaga Auditorium in Waimanalo, Hawaii, Sept. 9, 2025. The Hawaii Army National Guard Officer Candidate School is a physically and mentally challenging course designed to transform civilian professionals into strong, effective, military leaders combining classroom instruction, physical readiness training and hands-on field training exercises which focus on developing leadership, physical fitness, military knowledge and command readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 00:55
|Photo ID:
|9305664
|VIRIN:
|250907-Z-SV327-1149
|Resolution:
|6047x4031
|Size:
|10.59 MB
|Location:
|WAIMANALO, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
