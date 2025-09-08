U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Malcolm Bell, Hawaii Army National Guard, renders a silver dollar salute during the commissioning ceremony in the Sgt. Deyson Cariaga Auditorium in Waimanalo, Hawaii, Sept. 9, 2025. The first salute tradition in the Army involves a newly commissioned officer giving a silver dollar to the enlisted service member who renders them their first official salute after their commissioning ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 00:55
|Photo ID:
|9305665
|VIRIN:
|250907-Z-SV327-1251
|Resolution:
|5785x3857
|Size:
|9.95 MB
|Location:
|WAIMANALO, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony [Image 36 of 36], by SSG John Schoebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.