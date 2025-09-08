Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony [Image 27 of 36]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony

    WAIMANALO, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Officer candidate Danny Nateras, receives the rank of 2nd Lt. during the commissioning ceremony in the Sgt. Deyson Cariaga Auditorium in Waimanalo, Hawaii, Sept. 9, 2025. The Hawaii Army National Guard Officer Candidate School is a physically and mentally challenging course designed to transform civilian professionals into strong, effective, military leaders combining classroom instruction, physical readiness training and hands-on field training exercises which focus on developing leadership, physical fitness, military knowledge and command readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 00:55
    Photo ID: 9305668
    VIRIN: 250907-Z-SV327-1217
    Resolution: 6529x4353
    Size: 11.59 MB
    Location: WAIMANALO, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony [Image 36 of 36], by SSG John Schoebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony
    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony
    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony
    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony
    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony
    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony
    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony
    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony
    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony
    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony
    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony
    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony
    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony
    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony
    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony
    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony
    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony
    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony
    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony
    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony
    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony
    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony
    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony
    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony
    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony
    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony
    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony
    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony
    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony
    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony
    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony
    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony
    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony
    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony
    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony
    Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hawaii Army National Guard
    OCS
    Officer Candidate School
    USArmy
    298th RTI
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download