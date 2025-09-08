Hawaii Army National Guard welcomes their newest officers with commissioning ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Newly commissioned 2nd Lts. of the Hawaii Army National Guard’s (HIARNG) recite the oath of office during their commissioning ceremony in the Sgt. Deyson Cariaga Auditorium in Waimanalo, Hawaii, Sept. 9, 2025. The HIARNG Candidate School is a physically and mentally challenging course designed to transform civilian professionals into strong, effective, military leaders combining classroom instruction, physical readiness training and hands-on field training exercises which focus on developing leadership, physical fitness, military knowledge and command readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel)