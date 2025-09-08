A U.S. Soldier from 4th Brigade Support Battalion competes for control of the ball against a Republic of Korea Army Soldier during a soccer match at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2025. The match ended in a penalty shootout.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 04:20
|Photo ID:
|9303221
|VIRIN:
|250829-A-GF403-1272
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|858.88 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and ROKA Soldiers Face Off in Friendly Soccer Match at Camp Humphreys [Image 8 of 8], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. and ROKA Soldiers Face Off in Friendly Soccer Match at Camp Humphreys
No keywords found.