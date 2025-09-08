Soldiers from 4th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, and the Republic of Korea Army’s 25th Infantry Division gather for a group photo following a soccer match at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2025. The event strengthened camaraderie between allied forces.
U.S. and ROKA Soldiers Face Off in Friendly Soccer Match at Camp Humphreys
