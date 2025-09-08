Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and ROKA Soldiers Face Off in Friendly Soccer Match at Camp Humphreys [Image 5 of 8]

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.29.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jonathan Sauls 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    A U.S. Soldier attempts a shot while a Republic of Korea Army defender pressures the play during a soccer match at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 04:20
    Photo ID: 9303217
    VIRIN: 250829-A-GF403-7604
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 909.61 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and ROKA Soldiers Face Off in Friendly Soccer Match at Camp Humphreys [Image 8 of 8], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2ID
    1SBCT
    KRF-16
    4ID
    Raiders

