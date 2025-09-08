U.S. and ROKA Soldiers Face Off in Friendly Soccer Match at Camp Humphreys

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea



Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 4th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division laced up their cleats for a spirited soccer match against 25th Infantry Division Republic of Korea Army troops during a friendly competition Aug. 29.



The game, held under clear skies on the Camp Humphreys turf field, brought together two armies united in alliance but divided for the afternoon by team colors and a fierce determination to score. The match served as both recreation and a chance to strengthen bonds between U.S. and ROKA soldiers through sport.



The pace was fast from kickoff, with both teams trading early runs and showing off quick footwork. Defense proved strong, and the goalkeepers were impenetrable leading to a hard-fought contest that remained deadlocked. Neither side gave an inch, and the crowd was treated to a display of grit, hustle, and camaraderie.



With the score tied, the game came down to the nail-biting drama of penalty kicks. Players stepped forward one by one, the outcome of the match riding on each strike. Cheers and groans rose with every shot, the tension mounting until the final kick sealed the result.



When the last ball landed in the net, it was 4th Brigade Support Battalion that emerged victorious over their ROKA counterparts in the shootout.



The win sparked smiles, high-fives, and friendly handshakes all around, as both teams celebrated the competitive spirit and mutual respect that defined the afternoon.



The matchup underscored the enduring U.S.-ROK alliance, showing that partnership can be built as much on shared laughter and competition as it is on training grounds and battle drills. For the Soldiers on the field, the real victory was the camaraderie forged through sweat and determination.

