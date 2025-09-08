A U.S. Soldier battles for possession against a Republic of Korea Army defender during a friendly soccer match at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 04:20
|Photo ID:
|9303218
|VIRIN:
|250829-A-GF403-8267
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|821.29 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
U.S. and ROKA Soldiers Face Off in Friendly Soccer Match at Camp Humphreys
