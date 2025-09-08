A Soldier from 4th Brigade Support Battalion raises the championship trophy after winning a penalty shootout against the Republic of Korea Army’s 25th Infantry Division during a soccer match at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2025.
U.S. and ROKA Soldiers Face Off in Friendly Soccer Match at Camp Humphreys
