15th MEU Marines Refine Marksmanship Skills with Rifle, Pistol Ranges

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Robert Johnson, a data systems administrator assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, engages targets with an M16A4 rifle as part of a Marine Corps Combat Marksmanship Program Table 4 qualification at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 3, 2025. During the training, 15th MEU Marines completed day and night courses of fire at known and unknown distances and a Combat Pistol Program qualification range, increasing each Marine’s marksmanship proficiency. Johnson is a native of Missouri. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)