15th MEU Marines Refine Marksmanship Skills with Rifle, Pistol Ranges

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Robert Johnson, a data systems administrator assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, engages targets with an M16A4 rifle as part of a Marine Corps Combat Marksmanship Program Table 4 qualification at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 3, 2025. During the training, 15th MEU Marines completed day and night courses of fire at known and unknown distances and a Combat Pistol Program qualification range, increasing each Marine’s marksmanship proficiency. Johnson is a native of Missouri. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 18:16
|Photo ID:
|9302771
|VIRIN:
|250903-M-AS577-1386
|Resolution:
|6150x4100
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
