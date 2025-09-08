15th MEU Marines Refine Marksmanship Skills with Rifle, Pistol Ranges

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Matthew Hall, right, the assistant operations chief, observes Cpl. Donya Grady, a satellite transmissions system operator, both assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, as he engages targets with an M4 carbine during an unknown distance range at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 3, 2025. During the training, 15th MEU Marines completed day and night courses of fire at known and unknown distances and a Combat Pistol Program qualification range, increasing each Marine’s marksmanship proficiency. Grady is a native of Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)